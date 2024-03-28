Legal Fraternity Mourns The Death of Former Politician & Attorney Don Saunders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –

In the wake of the shooting death of Free National Movement (FNM) former Member of Parliament for Tall Pines and Deputy House Speaker Don Saunders, The Bahamas Bar Association has committed to redoubling its efforts to arrest the culture of violence in country.

The President of The Bahamas Bar Association Kahlil Parker, KC, via an internal memo shared within the legal fraternity on Thursday afternoon, said, “In tribute to his life and legacy we will redouble our collective efforts to arrest the culture of violence that is so desperately trying to take permanent root in our society and to, instead, build a positive, peaceful, and sustainable future for all.”

Saunders was killed in Gambier Village on Wednesday night; police said that the murder was reportedly linked to an armed robbery at a business establishment in that community. His death pushed the country’s murder count to 35 for the year.

But for Parker, he wished for his colleague to be remembered as more than just another digit on the country’s murder tally for the year.

“He was reported to be the 35th murder victim of 2024. However, in death, as in life, he would not be content to be considered a victim, or a number. We remember him as he was, a husband, father, son, and brother. He was an extremely well-liked attorney, a passionate politician, and a man of faith,” he said.

“The scourge of crime we face today as a nation is not inevitable but cannot be allowed to continue to flourish. The narrative will only be changed through active citizenship, engaging with, and seeking to meaningfully improve, the lived experiences of our fellow citizens and residents.”

Parker noted that the legal fraternity typically marks the death of every member, and said “we will do so for him at our annual Commemorative Sitting. However, the manner and context of his death must not go unremarked. As an Association we mourn his passing, celebrate his career at the Bar, and will give comfort and support to his family.”