LEGAL ACTION LOOMING OVER DONATED CHURCH PEWS

1 comments
They need to leave the Bishop out of this. The pews were given to him as a gift, they need to direct their complaints toward the persons who gave Bishop Rolle the pews. People, be careful how you attack the man of God, God will defend him, especially if he is a humble and sincere man and is in the face of God always. You may not take him seriously but trust me, God is with him; be careful. The church needs to get it together and stop the division, satan is having a field day with all the division that is going on in the body of Christ. Our country and the world today is the way it is because we have forgotten God. We need to get back in right standing with God. Please leave Bishop Lawrence Rolle alone or you will see Isaiah 33:1 come into effect which means, God has a right to do unto you what you have done to others.