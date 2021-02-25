LEFT IN “GOOD HANDS”: Lewis bids goodbye to Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Although he will no longer serve as Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis said yesterday he is extremely confident the ministry will be left in good hands.

Lewis will now fill the post of minister of youth, sports and culture after Seabreeze MP Lanisha Rolle resigned on Tuesday.

A statement from the Cabinet Office advised that Rolle’s resignation was accepted as certain matters were brought to the attention of the prime minister and are being investigated.

The Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction will remain under the portfolio of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Yesterday, Lewis told Eyewitness News: “The ministry itself, with the two relevant agencies, are gelling as expected and they understand that even though they may have different portfolios, they are crossing over to ensure that we have a comprehensive planning, management and responsive approach and not in an ad hoc manner.

“We now have a playbook in which to follow.

“I’m confident that we have focused attention on this and I’m leaving the ministry in really good hands.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the creation of the new ministry in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated Abaco and Grand Bahama in September 2019.

At the time, Minnis said the new ministry would help to focus and coordinate the national response for the recovery and reconstruction of the two islands that bore the brunt of Dorian’s destruction.

Lewis yesterday sought to assure residents on Dorian-stricken islands that despite his departure, that the ministry will continue its work in earnest.

“With the creation of this ministry, direct, organized focus is now given to preparedness, management and reconstruction,” he said.

He said the ministry has been building greater capacity at the National Emergency and Management Agency (NEMA) and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) has been making great strides with respect to small home repairs and restoring infrastructure in conjunction with the Ministry of Works.

He also noted there is a resilient recovery policy and the agencies have already started preparations for this year’s hurricane season.

Lewis added the ministry is still working in partnership with UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), The University of The Bahamas (UB) and other NGOs.

“I am extremely confident that the ministry in good hands,” he said.