Leaked voice notes reportedly detail disturbing alleged sexual encounter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Families of All Murdered Victims (FOAM) Freeport Director Wendy Fox is publicly defending her son amid mounting controversy surrounding a reported sexual assault involving an 18-year-old woman, after purported voice notes allegedly involving her son circulated widely on social media.

Fox entered the growing online debate following the release of the recordings, suggesting in a social media post that her son was innocent and writing, “being nice will cost you.”

The voice notes, reportedly exchanged through Facebook Messenger, began circulating widely on Sunday. In the recordings, a male voice purportedly recounts an encounter involving an 18-year-old woman after dropping off two other individuals — details that appear to mirror portions of an account released by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The recordings, however, allegedly go further.

The male voice claims the young woman was impaired and “blacking out” inside the vehicle before describing touching her. He further claims that she later asked to be taken home, but alleges that he did not immediately comply with that request.

According to the purported account, the man instead drove in a direction that appeared to be taking the woman home before stopping at a school parking lot in the Fox Hill community.

There, the speaker makes disturbing claims about having sexual intercourse with the young woman, including alleging that she was “hollering” when the encounter began. Laughter can also be heard as the speaker recounts portions of the alleged encounter.

The authenticity of the recordings and the identity of the speaker have not been independently verified by Eyewitness News.

As the recordings spread online, social media users began calling for Fox’s son to be arrested. Fox continued defending him while responding directly to people discussing the allegations.

In one exchange, she wrote, “Dot you’ll t’s & cross you’ll i’s. Een what you no is what you can prove.”

Fox also questioned why parents would allow their young daughters to be out as late as 4 a.m., comments that generated further backlash online as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the reported assault.

According to police, the complainant reported that she had been travelling in a vehicle with a female friend and two males. Her female friend and another male passenger were reportedly dropped off before the vehicle later stopped at the driver’s residence, where the complainant said she lost consciousness.

The complainant told police she regained consciousness at approximately 6 a.m. and was told by the driver that she was home. After returning to her residence, she reported realizing that she had been sexually assaulted.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect, announced an arrest or confirmed whether anyone is presently in custody in connection with the reported incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no criminal responsibility has been established.