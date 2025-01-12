Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Leaked audio exposes union’s plans for national strike

0
SHARES
19
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A leaked audio announcement to union members has revealed that the National Congress of Trade Unions (NCTU) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which collectively represent a wide range of essential government workers, are reportedly planning to take strike action on Monday and Tuesday.

In the announcement, Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) president, Muriel Lightbourne explained that the Trade Union Congress held a meeting last Thursday to address several long-standing issues affecting the 14 unions represented under the NCTU and TUC. These issues include delays in appointments, confirmations, and promotions; reclassifications; unpaid allowances; the loss of vacation benefits; unresolved industrial agreements; and instances where employers have refused to negotiate.

“It is time, as employees, we demonstrate the power of majority rule by standing together. And what better time to do so than now, when our country is in a better place,” Lightbourne stated.

She added, “So, on Monday and Tuesday—yes, you heard me, the 13th and 14th of January 2025—we are asking all of you to stand in solidarity. We stand together with our brothers and sisters by relaxing at home and enjoying being in a good place.”

Polls

What do you think of the appointment of Ms. Shanta Knowles as the new Police Commissioner?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

What do you think of the appointment of Ms. Shanta Knowles as the new Police Commissioner?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture