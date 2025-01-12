Leaked audio exposes union’s plans for national strike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A leaked audio announcement to union members has revealed that the National Congress of Trade Unions (NCTU) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which collectively represent a wide range of essential government workers, are reportedly planning to take strike action on Monday and Tuesday.

In the announcement, Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) president, Muriel Lightbourne explained that the Trade Union Congress held a meeting last Thursday to address several long-standing issues affecting the 14 unions represented under the NCTU and TUC. These issues include delays in appointments, confirmations, and promotions; reclassifications; unpaid allowances; the loss of vacation benefits; unresolved industrial agreements; and instances where employers have refused to negotiate.

“It is time, as employees, we demonstrate the power of majority rule by standing together. And what better time to do so than now, when our country is in a better place,” Lightbourne stated.

She added, “So, on Monday and Tuesday—yes, you heard me, the 13th and 14th of January 2025—we are asking all of you to stand in solidarity. We stand together with our brothers and sisters by relaxing at home and enjoying being in a good place.”