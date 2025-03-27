LCIS Welcomes New Athletic Director

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) is proud to announce the appointment of Scot Ruggles as its new Athletic Director. Ruggles comes to LCIS from the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he served as Director of Football Relations. He has over 20 years of coaching experience at the high school and university levels, including seven years at Harvard-Westlake School as Assistant Coach/Offensive Coordinator and then Head Football Coach.

Ruggles joins a flourishing athletics department at LCIS, with students who excel locally and internationally in nearly a dozen sports. LCIS boasts elite swimmers and world-class sailors, and our students also compete internationally in tennis and equestrian events. In recent years, we have introduced golf, baseball, and padel, as well as added the Yves Lourdin multipurpose courts and padel courts to our Upper School Campus. As the school year nears a close, LCIS looks forward to defending its BAISS and National volleyball and soccer championship titles.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Lyford Cay International School as Athletic Director and to reunite with Audrius Barzdukas,” noted Ruggles. “I look forward to bringing my experience in both athletics and the arts to LCIS, fostering a culture of excellence, teamwork, and creativity within the school and the broader community.”

“Scot is a leader and a winner,” remarked LCIS Head of School Audrius Barzdukas. “From Harvard University to Harvard-Westlake School to UCLA, he has helped student-athletes explore their talents. More importantly, his student-athletes have excelled in the classroom and as citizens. We have the right leader, inspiring coaches, a supportive community, and talented student-athletes – the future of Dragon sports is bright, indeed.”

Scot joins LCIS as Craig Massey moves into an exciting new role at the school. Mr. Massey will now serve as Alumni Engagement Officer, after serving in the role of Athletic Director for more than 10 years. During his tenure, Mr. Massey oversaw a tremendous expansion of LCIS’ athletic offerings, including the launch of the Elite and Developmental Sports (EDS) Program, which now boasts seven sports. Prior to serving as Athletic Director, Mr. Massey was Head of PE, a coach, and a classroom teacher. Reflecting on his journey, Mr. Massey said, “After 25 years of working at LCIS as a classroom teacher and coach, I am excited to now be changing pathways to work alongside all alumni and former students to reconnect our amazing Dragon community, which spans over 62 years. I can’t wait to get started. All the best to the Athletics Team and their continued success in sports in our country.”