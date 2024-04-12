Laroda: ‘Uptick In Child Abuse Cases’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Social Services, Information, and Broadcasting Myles Laroda disclosed alarming statistics from the Department of Social Services on Friday which indicate a significant rise in child abuse cases over the past three years, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister made the revelation on Friday during a Child Protection Month press conference held on Friday.

LaRoda said his ministry is working hard toward finding suitable foster and adoptive parents for children in protective care, as part of efforts to better address child abuse in country.