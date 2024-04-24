Laroda unable to comment on US report which says Bahamian parents allegedly discriminate LGBTQIA+ children

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Social Services Minister Myles Laroda was unable to directly address comments made in a US Human Rights report, which revealed a claim made by local non-governmental agencies, that “self-identifying LGBTQI+ children were remanded to juvenile correctional facilities after their guardians deemed the children ‘uncontrollable’ based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

Laroda not only openly admitted to reporters Wednesday morning that he had not read the international report as yet, but said, “if you are suggesting that parents are sending their children to these correctional facilities because they are LGBTQIA+, I cannot speak to that.”

However, the minister said he can definitely state that impartiality does not exist within any government agency which falls within his ministerial purview.

Local LGBTQ+ advocate, D’Marco Alexis has also gone on record, with a local daily, to note that she is aware that the Ministry of Social Services introduced a Diversity Programme that she said is helping to prevent gay youth from being sent to juvenile detention centres because of their sexuality.