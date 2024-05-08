Laroda says resources are available for help following a woman discarding baby in trash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Social Services and Urban Development Myles Laroda emphasizing that resources are available for persons who are unable to take care of their children.

His comments follow a 24-year-old woman allegedly discarding her baby boy after delivery at a Rubis Service Station on Gladstone Rd. The woman who is in police custody in hospital, was believed to be between 15-20 weeks pregnant.

Laroda says there have been instances where persons have left their babies at the hospitals and children have been placed into homes where they are being taken care of. He encourages anyone who believes they are unfit to take care of a child, to reach out to the Department of Social Services.