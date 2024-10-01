Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Laroda reports plans for women’s shelter moving ahead

0
SHARES
12
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After months of being accused of dragging its feet on providing a women’s safety shelter, Social Services Minister Myles Laroda revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the women’s shelter will soon open its doors to the public.

The update comes as opposition officials and women’s rights activists slammed the Davis administration for failing to provide the shelter 3 years since assuming office.

Their criticisms were issued as there have been mounting concerts and reports of women and children being domestically/sexually abused without anywhere to go to evade their attackers.

Laroda noted that: “Payments have been made from the treasury to The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation. They’ve confirmed payments.”

He added that “the next phase will be for us to outfit and do the various renovations and put in the security features.”

Laroda was unable to give a definitive deadline as to when the shelter will officially open its doors.

Polls

Should artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT be banned from use in schools?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT be banned from use in schools?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture