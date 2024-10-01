Laroda reports plans for women’s shelter moving ahead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After months of being accused of dragging its feet on providing a women’s safety shelter, Social Services Minister Myles Laroda revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the women’s shelter will soon open its doors to the public.

The update comes as opposition officials and women’s rights activists slammed the Davis administration for failing to provide the shelter 3 years since assuming office.

Their criticisms were issued as there have been mounting concerts and reports of women and children being domestically/sexually abused without anywhere to go to evade their attackers.

Laroda noted that: “Payments have been made from the treasury to The Bahamas Mortgage Corporation. They’ve confirmed payments.”

He added that “the next phase will be for us to outfit and do the various renovations and put in the security features.”

Laroda was unable to give a definitive deadline as to when the shelter will officially open its doors.