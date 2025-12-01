Largest-ever AI forum in The Bahamas to feature global innovation leader Noelle Russell

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas is preparing to host its largest-ever forum dedicated to artificial intelligence—a landmark event designed to equip a select group of government and business leaders with the insight needed to shape the nation’s technological future.

Proficient Business Services (PBS) will host the PBS AI & Innovation Forum, an exclusive gathering aimed at empowering leaders through innovation, collaboration, and forward-thinking strategy. This inaugural event marks the first of its kind in the country, setting the stage for an ongoing national conversation about how to embrace AI securely, responsibly, and confidently.

“At PBS, we seek to enable human potential through technology,” said Montino Roberts, founder, chief executive officer and executive chairman of PBS. “This forum brings together global innovation and local opportunity. It represents a springboard into the future—a chance for our leaders to not only understand what is possible, but to define the kind of leadership needed to make the most of AI. This is not just a glimpse of tomorrow; it is an opportunity to build it.”

Roberts has been at the forefront of AI adoption in The Bahamas, including the creation of Evie, the nation’s first AI-powered humanoid loan officer for Simplified Lending. His focus continues to be combining world-class technology with local expertise to benefit Bahamian businesses and communities.

As part of that vision, PBS has invited one of the world’s leading voices in AI—Noelle Russell—as keynote speaker. If you have ever said, “Alexa…”, you may already be familiar with her work.

Russell joined Amazon after receiving a 2014 email from founder Jeff Bezos seeking builders of “the computer from Star Trek”—a voice-activated assistant that could understand, answer, and act. She went on to help develop Alexa and has since been recognized as the #1 Agentic AI Leader of 2025 and a five-time Microsoft AI MVP. Her global influence and deep industry experience will provide attendees with an unparalleled look into the future of artificial intelligence.

“When we started to organize this forum, we knew we needed to include Noelle Russell, not just because she is a celebrity in the field but because her work in responsible, human-centered AI aligns closely with PBS’s mission to empower people through technology,” said Roberts. “Technology is the tool. Helping people is the goal.”

The forum will also feature presentations from partners Fortinet and Kaseya, offering attendees firsthand exposure to emerging solutions, cybersecurity advancements, and opportunities within the Bahamian and regional markets.

“At PBS, we believe technology should empower people, not replace them,” Roberts added. “The PBS AI & Innovation Forum reflects our mission to help organizations innovate boldly and secure intelligently unlocking human potential through technology.”

The forum will take place Thursday, December 4, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Queen Elizabeth Grand Ballroom at the British Colonial hotel. Registration is $100, inclusive of breakfast, lunch, and all sessions. Attendance is limited to 100 invited leaders. PBS plans to continue expanding the Forum in future years, strengthening The Bahamas’ position as a regional leader in secure, responsible AI.

PBS is hosting the event alongside partners Fortinet, RBC Bank, Simplified Lending, Simplified Tech, Scholarshipmate, Sustainable Technologies and Sapodil.