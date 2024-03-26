Large Suspected Cocaine Bust In Mayaguana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are on the hunt for two men responsible for a major discovery of suspected cocaine on board an aircraft in Mayaguana during the early morning hours on Tuesday March 26, 2024.

Authorities confirmed that a joint operation between Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), involving U.S. counterparts and the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), led to the discovery of over one dozen sacks of suspected cocaine in an aircraft in Mayaguana shortly after 1:00 a.m.

According to preliminary reports U.S. counterparts from the Drug Enforcement Agency (D.E.A.), in collaboration with officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit and Mayaguana police, acting on intelligence, proceeded to the Mayaguana Airport. Authorities say once there, they discovered a white single-engine Cessna aircraft that had landed. As the officers approached the aircraft, two unidentified persons exited the aircraft and fled into nearby bushes, making good on their escape.

Officers then searched the aircraft and discovered thirteen (13) white sacks, each containing multiple kilograms of suspected cocaine packages.

At present, the estimated weight and value of the suspected cocaine are unknown.

The police are currently engaged in a vigorous pursuit of the individuals suspected to be involved in this incident.

Investigations continue.