NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Fire officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News (EWN) that a large bush fire in western New Providence, which has sparked concern from a number of residents in that community Monday night, poses no threat to homes in the area.

Director of Fire Services within the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Superintendent Kendrick Morris said a report was received around 1:00 p.m. Monday April 1, 2024 that a fire erupted in a bushy area in western New Providence.

“Officers responded to the scene and carried out all necessary actions to ensure that the blaze would not pose a threat to homes in the area,” he said.

EWN received video footage from a resident who filmed the raging fire; it appeared as though the blaze was still burning well into the night on Monday.

Additional information reaching our EWN news desk, from individuals living in areas near the blaze, revealed “(there are) clouds billowing close to airport. Ash is falling all over Charlottesville. Also east of Albany I just saw big smoke clouds.”

However, Supt. Morris gave all assurances Monday night that the fire is not a threat to surrounding communities.