Landlord held in sexual assault probe

NASSAU,BAHAMAS- A 47-year-old man is in police custody following a reported sexual assault involving his tenant.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at a residence on Hospital Lane. The female victim reported that her landlord confronted her over unpaid rent before allegedly becoming violent.

According to police, the suspect accused the victim of recording him, snatched her phone, choked her, tore her clothing, and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect has been arrested and is assisting police with their investigation.