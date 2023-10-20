LABOUR WOES: Bahamas Hotel Catering & Allied Workers Union threatens KFC with industrial action

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- President of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) Darren Woods has warned that 380 Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) workers are set to take industrial action.

Woods says the industrial action is the union’s last resort following eight years of stalled negotiations.

The BHCAWU chief told Eyewitness News that KFC negotiators are presenting unattractive figures for its members.

“We have been more than lenient with them and I said to them on Tuesday, ‘my patience has now run out,’” Woods shared with his members.

“I am frustrated and I am also humiliated by the proposal that they would have offered to pay you all after the contract would have expired since 2015.”