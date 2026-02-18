Labour Minister says FNM ‘victimization’ allegations unsubstantiated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Labour and Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle is pushing back against allegations made by Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard, describing his claims of political victimization as “absolutely inaccurate” and unsupported by evidence.

Pintard, in an interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday, alleged that the FNM’s candidate for the MICAL constituency was being threatened with the loss of his pension if he engaged in frontline political activities while on leave from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

However, Eyewitness News understands the candidate, a 29-year RBPF veteran, will only become eligible for pension and gratuity upon reaching 30 years of service, a milestone expected in March of this year.

Sources familiar with the matter also told Eyewitness News that formal recommendations for pension benefits have not yet been submitted, as the officer remains on pre-retirement leave and is expected to transition fully into retirement in June.

While Glover-Rolle did not directly address those specific details, she defended the government’s position in a written response to Eyewitness News, stating:

“The policy is clear, and we operate based on policy. Unless Mr. Pintard has clear evidence of victimization that he would like to present, I would have to say that his claim is absolutely inaccurate.”