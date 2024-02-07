Labour minister expresses optimism for resolution in Hotel Union-Employers Association dispute

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle says she is hopeful that the Bahamas Hotel, Catering

& Allied Workers Union and hotel executives agree today to settle grievances over negotiations for hoteliers who fall under the tipping category.

The minister confirmed to the media Wednesday morning that she met with both sides in a five-hour, private meeting yesterday.

Glover-Rolle told reporters that she will meet with both sides as the “mediator” after the union’s frustrations have boiled over.

Grievances between the unionized hoteliers took center stage in recent days, with an early morning protest unfolding at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier bridge, on January 25, 3024.

Union president Darrin Woods, in a press briefing last week, asserted that if union demands are not met with positive results, union members will stage a sick-out.