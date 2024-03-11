Labour Minister confirms Deltec to teriminate 23 employees, 11 let go last week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deltec has indicated its intention to terminate 23 employees, with 11 already let go last week, as confirmed by Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle.

Deltec has not commented on the matter. The reasoning behind the layoffs remains unclear, but speculation suggests they may stem from the fallout of the FTX saga.

The Bahamas-based bank has faced lawsuits regarding its relations with disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Specifically, accusations suggest that Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research artificially inflated the growth of the cryptocurrency Tether using a clandestine short-term line of credit worth billions of dollars from Deltec Bank. Deltec vehemently denies these claims.

Allegations further insinuate that Deltec colluded with Bankman-Fried in fraudulent activities, including misappropriating customer deposits. The bank has dismissed claims against Deltec Bank and its Chairman, Jean Chalopin, as frivolous. However, the lawsuit contends that they were aware of Bankman-Fried’s activities but failed to address his misuse of FTX customer funds.

It’s alleged that Deltec, Mr. Chalopin, and Moonstone Bank, a small Washington State bank he owned, significantly facilitated Bankman-Fried’s movement of funds across the US border. The US Justice Department previously seized approximately $50 million from Moonstone accounts, which were deposited under the name of Bahamas-based FTX Digital Markets.