Labour director moves to mediation after on-site probe at Great Stirrup Cay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Labour Director Howard Thompson has announced that an urgent mediation will be held this week with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and recently terminated managers from Great Stirrup Cay, following his rapid deployment to the island in response to what he described as “very serious and alarming complaints” from employees.

“There appears to be two sides to the story,” Thompson said in a May 4 statement. “But if those managers were fired because they filed trade disputes with the Department of Labour, then heads must roll at the highest level.”

Thompson confirmed that he and Department of Labour investigator Renaldo Rolle travelled to Great Stirrup Cay last Thursday on short notice. The move came after the department received complaints from employees, including some that reached national headlines, regarding the sudden dismissal of several senior, non-Bahamian managers.

The Labour Director said the visit was conducted to gather credible information to support or challenge his earlier public remarks, in which he warned of serious consequences if the dismissals were linked to formal trade dispute filings.

During the visit, Thompson and Rolle conducted private interviews with a range of personnel, including general workers, security officers, boat captains, human resources heads, and the island’s top leadership. Among those met was Mark Kansley, NCL’s Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations.

While Thompson did not disclose specific findings, he said early impressions suggest the matter is not entirely one-sided.

“My preliminary view is that there appears to be two sides to the story, and I suppose the whole truth is somewhere in the middle,” he said.

He also pointed to unresolved historical issues dating back to the pandemic, including legal questions over whether individuals in managerial positions are entitled to overtime pay or time off in lieu.

To avoid prejudicing a potential resolution, Thompson said he would not comment further on the specifics. However, he confirmed that a virtual mediation session has been scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday of this week to begin addressing the issues. The session will include the affected managers, who have since returned to their home countries, as well as NCL executives based at the cruise line’s Miami headquarters.

“I have taken the liberty of convening an urgent mediation meeting,” he said. “I have also asked legal counsel, Mr. Keenan Johnson, attached to the Ministry and Department of Labour, to assist. Both sides are welcome to have their attorneys or legal advisors participate as well.”

Thompson also addressed the concerns of line staff — both Bahamian and expatriate — who have filed separate complaints regarding pay, contract conditions, and working hours. He reported that most of these issues have already been resolved.

“I am of the view that 95 percent of their issues have been resolved, and I expect full 100 percent resolution within seven days,” he said, adding that he had received “the necessary assurances from NCL.”