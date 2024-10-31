Labour defends union strike vote process amid criticisms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union is accusing the Ministry of Labour of withholding the results of its strike poll and delaying the issuance of a subsequent strike certificate as the union plans to strike.

The strike poll was conducted on Wednesday, and the President of the BCIAWU, Deron Brooks, stated that in the past, the union has been able to receive at least unofficial results, but they have not even been able to obtain that this time.

When questioned about the matter, Minister of Labour and Public Service, Pia Glover-Rolle, said that the Department of Labour has been ensuring that all necessary documentation is filed in accordance with the strike certificate issuance process.

She insisted that the ministry has no intention of infringing on the union’s constitutional rights.