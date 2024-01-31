Labour and Public Service Minister says there is “open communication” between the government and UB staff

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Labour & Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle asserted Wednesday morning that “open communication,” has been the order of the day with workers at the University of The Bahamas (UB), who are represented by the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU), even though the staffers staged a rowdy protest on the school’s campus on Monday.

The UB workers protested over what they say has been a stalled process of salary revision.

UB’s Acting President Janine Hodder revealed to media, that same day, that a meeting between both sides was expected to be held following the demonstration.

Glover-Rolle says the union’s quarterly meeting with her ministry is pending; and offered no objection to their constitutional right to protest.