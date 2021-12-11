KOMOLAFE STEPS DOWN: Former DNA Leader says current party structure unsustainable

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Arinthia Komolafe yesterday announced her resignation as leader of the Democratic National Alliance Leader and from front-line politics.

Deputy Leader Steven Nesbitt has been appointed as the interim leader.

Komolafe entered front-line politics in 2017 and became the leader of the DNA in 2019.

“To say that the journey has been filled with its challenges is an understatement,” she said at a press conference.

“It is simply unsustainable to have a leader that is the main financier of the party’s operations alongside members…on the leader being the main commentator on the party’s behalf writing of press releases for officers and spokespersons while performing administrative functions within the organization, this model has to change going forward if the party is to survive.”

She continued: “The truth of the matter is if I had run with the FNM in 2017, as offered, I probably would have been an MP and Cabinet minister. And if I had run with the PLP in 2021, as offered, I probably would now be an MP and Cabinet minister. The fact of the matter is I was too deep in, I had done too much work and I thought the organization deserved a fighting chance and the reality is based on my morals and ethics, as a captain, I could not abandon ship though the storms were raging.

Responding to questions about a possible return, Komolafe added: “There is still a lot of future ahead of me, God spares my life, so front line politics at this point in time is certainly not off the table for me.”