Komolafe: PLP choosing distractions and deflections over transparency

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A former Democratic National Alliance Leader has accused the Davis administration of using propaganda to divert attention from key issues and avoid calls for greater transparency.

Arinthia Komolafe, a recent addition to the Free National Movement, minced no words in dissecting the government, which she says is currently “deadcatting” the Bahamian people.

Deadcatting is a political strategy of intentionally making a sensational announcement to shift media focus away from issues or shortcomings in other areas.

“This is exactly what this tone-deaf Administration tried to do as the public wanted answers on the BPL sale and the millions of dollars they plan to spend on traveling consultants and an airplane to fly up and down. They dug up an old and now irrelevant story the sale of shares at NIB in 2020.”

Komolafe was referencing Housing Minister Keith Bell’s recent contribution to the 2024/2025 budget debate, in which he took issue with the selling of U.S. shares in NIB’s investment fund in 2020 when the Minnis administration was in office.

“First of all, the FNM didn’t sell anything. Neither the Prime Minister nor his cabinet had control or gave any directions to the board of directors of NIB to sell anything,” Komolafe remarked.

“Is the PLP not aware that NIB has its own board of directors? I s the PLP not aware of the fact that there is an investments committee that functions as part of the board of directors, which is charged with making recommendations to the board of directors?” She noted that the global pandemic severely impacted the Bahamas’ economy, leading to a decline in tourism and investment and a decrease in unemployment benefits. Komolafe indicated that the government was forced to sell some U.S. investments to boost reserves and prevent a devaluation of the Bahamian dollar.

Komolafe further claimed that her breakdown was needed because “it seems that persons within the PLP don’t understand how the economy works.”

She continued: “When did the Minister of Housing (Jobeth Coleby-Davis) become more qualified to advise on finance and the economy more than the experts at Central Bank? It’s all deadcatting Bahamians.

“Dead catting to distract you from the secret BPL deal and high taxes that the PLP continues to impose while they spend millions of dollars on planes, consultancies and travel at your expense, while you pay 1% VAT on rice, flour, bread, eggs, pampers, grits, detergent, medication and so much more,” Komolafe charged.