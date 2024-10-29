Knowles in police custody

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Senior Police officials in Grand Bahama have confirmed that Mervie Knowles is in their custody.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles revealed that Knowles is being held in relation to an alleged fraud complaint.
This comes after the government committed to a full-scale investigation last week after Knowles claimed that she was the power of attorney for Ingrid Carey, an elderly woman who, she said, granted her her home, pension, and other financial benefits.
This is a developing story.