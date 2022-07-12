Knosh opens at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar

The resort destination announces opening of the brand-new kosher dairy food truck

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has announced the grand opening of Knosh, the property’s first dairy-only, kosher food truck, certified under the strict supervision of Chabad of The Bahamas.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our kosher dining options for our valued guests with the opening of Knosh,” said Ulrich Samietz, General Manager at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.

“Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has quickly become a treasured culinary destination and, together with Cinko, we are confident Knosh will bring a great deal of joy and delicious fare with a Bahamian twist to all of our guests.”

The first dining venue at Baha Mar to feature a fully vegetarian and pescatarian menu, Knosh offers an array of flavorful cuisines from around the world. Focused on providing fresh, healthy choices prepared with a delicious island twist, Knosh’s menu includes a multitude of delectable options including flatbreads, bowls, sandwiches, patties, and savory cheese fry creations.

“The opening of Knosh food truck is making big news in the Kosher world fully completing the needs of the Kosher traveler and bringing Grand Hyatt Baha Mar to a space in the kosher world that no other resort anywhere offers,” said Rabbi Sholom Bluming, Chabad of the Bahamas.

“We are grateful to Baha Mar for once again enhancing the kosher guest experience and proud to affix our Kosher certification to the high standard of Kosher that Knosh will uphold.”

Knosh food truck can be found along the Baha Mar Resort beachfront and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.