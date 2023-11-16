Kirk Cornish trial set for April 2024

LocalNovember 16, 2023November 16, 2023 at 3:56 pm Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A judge has set an April 2024 trial date for North Abaco Member of Parliament Kirk Cornish, who is accused of rape, sexual assault, and making threats of death against his ex-girlfriend.

His ex-girlfriend made the complaint in January of this year, and Cornish was arrested and formally charged months later. 48-year-old Cornish pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Supreme Court last week.

Case management took place in court today before Justice Mckay. Cornish’s attorney, Owen Wells, expressed the urgency of this matter as Cornish is a sitting MP. He requested the earliest trial date possible.

Timothy Bailey represents the prosecution, and further case management has been slated for December 6, 2023.

The trial is expected to commence the week of April 29.

