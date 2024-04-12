KILLED ON THE JOB: Man shot dead in daylight murder off Kemp Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 42-year-old man was reportedly on the job as a subcontractor with the Water and Sewerage Corporation before he became the country’s 39th murder victim for the year.

Police Press Liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings reported that police were notified of gunshots being discharged on Apache Road off Kemp Road shortly after 4:20 pm.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the lifeless body of a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Preliminary information suggests that the victim was operating a tractor when he was approached by a masked male in dark clothing. The masked male produced a gun and fired several shots at the victim. While police did not release his identity, they confirmed that the male was not known to them.

Investigations into this matter are underway.