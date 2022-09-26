Kidnapped embassy worker in Haiti released

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has confirmed the release of a member of The Bahamas Embassy’s locally employed personnel who had been kept hostage for several weeks in Haiti.

The Haitian woman was kidnapped on September 1, and released on Friday, September 23, according to MOFA.

The information was relayed to Embassy Chargé Commander Godfrey Rolle, who then informed the Ministry.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and family in their endurance throughout this ordeal,” the MOFA statement read.

Following the kidnapping earlier this month, security at the Bahamas’ Embassy in Haiti was expected to increase with additional Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers and more weapons.

Eyewitness News understands that the woman employee had gone out to the ATM and was kidnapped as she arrived home sometime around 6am on September 1.

The family of the “long-time employee” reportedly negotiated with the kidnappers, according to Foreign Affairs minister Fred Mitchell, who at the time maintained the government was not involved in the matter.

There are 11 local staff and six diplomatic staff members at the embassy, including Chargé Commander Godfrey Rolle.