Keno Wong Hopes to Challenge FNM Stronghold in St. Anne’s

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Community advocate and church leader Keno Wong has announced his bid for candidacy on the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) ticket for the St. Anne’s (Montague) seat in the 2026 general election, pledging to bring what he calls “new leadership and new focus” to a constituency that has been held by the Free National Movement (FNM) since its creation.

“For 50 years plus, St. Anne’s has remained steadfast in its voting pattern, but I believe it’s time for new leadership and new focus for all,” Wong said in a statement to residents in the area.

“As your potential representative, I promise to be a servant-leader, listening to your concerns and working tirelessly to address the needs of our community. Guided by my faith in God and driven by my passion for public service, I aim to break the status quo and bring fresh perspectives to Parliament.”

The St. Anne’s constituency, located on the eastern side of New Providence, was established in 2007. Since then, the seat has remained in FNM hands, with Brent Symonette serving from 2007 to 2012 and again from 2017 to 2021. Hubert Chipman represented the area from 2012 to 2017, before Symonette’s return.

In the 2021 general election, Adrian White retained the seat for the FNM, winning 2,007 votes (57.1 percent) over the PLP’s Christopher Saunders, who secured 1,253 votes (35.7 percent).

The 2021 poll was a convincing victory for the Davis Administration, with the PLP capturing 32 of 39 parliamentary seats and the FNM reduced to seven. St. Anne’s remained one of the few constituencies the FNM held.

Wong, who describes himself as a community builder, family-oriented individual, and devoted Christian, is an active member of Evangelist Temple on Collins Avenue. He cites his background in community development, his commitment to supporting families, and his values-based approach to leadership as the foundation of his campaign.

“What sets me apart is my community focus, my dedication to supporting families, and my Christian values,” Wong said. “I pledge to walk among you, hear your voices, and work collaboratively to build a brighter future for St. Anne’s.”

The constituency has seen its electorate grow over the years, from about 4,000 registered voters in 2011 to more than 5,400 by the 2021 general election. While it has been a reliable FNM seat, changing demographics and evolving community priorities could make the race a test of voter loyalty.

Wong says his platform will center on strengthening community ties, improving family well-being, and ensuring that faith-based principles of compassion and service are reflected in policymaking.

“In 2026, I believe my character, experience, and vision make me the better choice to represent St. Anne’s and drive positive change in and for our community,” he said.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, incumbent MP Adrian White said he remains unfazed by the possibility of Wong entering the race, adding that he believes St. Anne’s will remain with the FNM.

