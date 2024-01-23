Kanoo Pays poised for growth with major announcment to come at upcoming fintech conference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Digital payments solutions provider Kanoo Pays is poised for significant expansion opportunities according to its chairman and co-founder who hinted at a major announcement for the company at an upcoming regional fintech conference.

Nick Rees, a two-time Olympic swimmer turned fintech entrepreneur, is scheduled to speak at the highly anticipated Fintech Islands conference (FiX 24), taking place at Sam Lord’s Castle in Barbados from January 24th to 26th. He stated, “The Caribbean’s financial technology sector is now a prominent part of our economy, and as such, it’s essential that multiple venues and opportunities exist where people from across the region can make connections and share lessons learned. It’s always a special moment representing The Bahamas on any international stage, primarily to share with the world the fantastic technological advances that The Bahamas has been leading. Fintech Islands has provided an arena for us to meet with other thought leaders in the Caribbean, share insights, and has enabled our international expansion opportunities, to some degree.”

Rees also mentioned the personal significance of the conversation, which explores the links between high-level sports and entrepreneurship—two areas that have defined his life’s journey. He looks forward to sharing stories and insights with fellow Olympian Mikel Thomas. Additionally, Kanoo is planning a major announcement at this year’s conference, promising excitement within the financial industry. Rees expressed optimism about the global prospects for their industry, stating, “The future ahead looks promising for our industry on a global scale.”

FiX 24, bringing together key players in the fintech industry across the Caribbean region, is expected to attract over 700 attendees, including 140 founders, investors, bankers, policymakers, and other thought leaders participating in numerous panel discussions. More than half of the speakers at this year’s conference will be founders/CEOs or equivalent of their respective organizations.

Rees, who represented The Bahamas at two Olympics (2000 and 2004), is set to speak on the Main Stage on January 26th, addressing ‘The Olympic Mindset: What It Takes To Reach the Highest Levels of Success in Sports, Entrepreneurship, and Life.’ The session will explore the parallels between athletic achievement and professional success in business, featuring fellow panelist Mikel Thomas, Innovation & Global Partnerships expert at Visa. The panel will be moderated by digital strategist and podcaster Keron Rose.

Co-founded by Rees in 2017, Kanoo Pays has become a critical player in The Caribbean’s growing financial technology space, offering integrated digital wallet services to individuals and businesses. The company also played a role in the rollout of the Sand Dollar, the world’s first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), as an Authorized Financial Institution.

The upcoming conference will cover various topics of interest to industry insiders, policymakers, and the public, including artificial intelligence, climate fintech, and digital assets. Panel discussions will feature prominent figures from across the region and the wider world.