Kalik The Beer of The Bahamas Renews its Commitment to Culture

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — This summer, Kalik didn’t just show up at three of The

Bahamas’ most iconic festivals. It made waves. From Cat Island to Long Island to Andros,

The Beer of The Bahamas brought more than refreshments. It brought energy, innovation,

and a genuine commitment to keeping Bahamian culture alive, vibrant, and evolving.

At the Cat Island Rake & Scrape Festival, Kalik introduced its newest Radler flavor, lychee,

as a flavorful tribute to the island’s colorful and rhythmic spirit. This debut also marked the

beginning of a renewed two-year partnership with the festival. With expanded product

support and branded activations, Kalik continues to help sustain a cultural tradition that spans

generations.

“Kalik has been a valued partner from the beginning,” said Sidney Isaacs,

Festival President. “Their continued support ensures rake and scrape remains not just a

memory, but a living tradition.”

In Salt Pond, the 56th Long Island Regatta welcomed thousands to enjoy the thrill of

Bahamian sloop sailing. As an official sponsor, Kalik helped bring the regatta to life with

traditional food, local entertainment, and the introduction of the new lychee flavor for Long

Island audiences.

“Kalik has become a symbol of Bahamian pride,” said a committee representative. “Their

involvement brings new life to our regatta each year and reminds us that tradition can thrive

in the present.”

In Andros, Kalik continued its longstanding support of the All Andros Crab Festival, a

partnership that has lasted over a decade. This year, the brand added a special tribute: Elon

Moxey Night, honoring the late artist whose music celebrated the charm of Andros. The

evening was both a celebration and a reflection on the power of music and community in

shaping national identity.

“We’re proud to stand beside the people and traditions that shape Bahamian identity,” said

Queswell Ferguson, Senior Brand Manager for Beers at Commonwealth Brewery Ltd. “Kalik

has always been more than a beer. It’s a cultural companion, a flavor of home, and a

reflection of who we are as a people.”

As The Beer of The Bahamas, Kalik remains committed to supporting the communities that

give this nation its heartbeat. One partnership, one festival, and one unforgettable moment at

a time.