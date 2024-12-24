Kalik launches campaign aimed at the heart of Bahamian culture

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Kalik, branded as The Beer of The Bahamas, has introduced its latest campaign, “In Our Hands.” The initiative focuses on the evolution of Bahamian culture and the collective effort required to preserve it for future generations.

The campaign’s first advertisement, titled “242 to the World,” emphasizes key aspects of Bahamian heritage and encourages community involvement in maintaining cultural traditions.

The narrative focuses on a grandfather and his grandson, set against the vibrant backdrop of Junkanoo—an enduring symbol of Bahamian identity. The grandfather, a revered Junkanoo legend, embodies the passion and dedication that defines the cultural spectacle, while his grandson admires the art form from a fresh perspective, marveling at the legacy his grandfather has built. Despite being on different sides of Junkanoo—one as a veteran junkanooer and the other as a curious observer—their bond reflects the delicate balance between honoring tradition and embracing the inevitable changes of a modern Bahamas.

A press release from Commonwealth Brewery Ltd read: “This powerful narrative underscores a universal truth: Bahamian culture, with its rich history and vibrant traditions, is held ‘in our hands.’ It’s up to every generation to preserve, adapt, and pass it on.”

For Queswell Ferguson, Senior Portfolio Manager for Beers at Commonwealth Brewery, the goal of the campaign was to cause a stir.

“We wanted this campaign to not only tell a story but to start a conversation,” He said.

“As the Beer of The Bahamas, Kalik is more than just a beer brand; it’s a symbol of unity, celebration, and identity. With ‘In Our Hands,’ we’re honoring the past while empowering Bahamians to shape the future of our cultural heritage,” continued.

“242 to the World” is also a celebration of Bahamian talent. The commercial and supporting content was brought to life by a cast of local actors and the skilled craftsmanship of Bahamian filmmakers and production teams. This collaboration highlights Kalik’s commitment to investing in and championing local artistry, ensuring that the people who tell the stories of The Bahamas are Bahamians themselves.

“This campaign is a love letter to Bahamian culture and creativity,” added Andre Woldt, Marketing Director at CBL. “It’s a showcase of the country’s incredible talent—on and off the screen—and a reminder that culture thrives when we embrace and uplift each other.”