Kalik Cheers on Junkanoo A-Groups with Off-Season Donation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Kalik, The Beer of The Bahamas and the Proud Beer of Junkanoo, reaffirmed its commitment to Bahamian culture with a donation of pallets of Kalik to Division A Junkanoo groups in the lead-up to the 52nd Independence Junkanoo Rush. The donation served as a spirited show of support for the passion, discipline, and cultural pride that fuel Junkanoo year-round—not just during the main parade season.

Even in the off-season, the road to Bay Street is paved with months of hard work, from costume creation and choreography to music practice and fundraising. Kalik’s donation of its award-winning brew was delivered ahead of the Independence Rush to encourage the dedication and camaraderie that define the Junkanoo community.

“Kalik is the Beer of The Bahamas and, as the Beer of Junkanoo, we were proud to donate a pallet of beer to the A-groups to support their continued passion, creativity, and commitment to Junkanoo—even outside of parade season,” said Stephan Rolle, Brand Representative for Commonwealth Brewery Ltd. (CBL). “This donation served as both a refreshment and a reminder that Kalik stands behind the people who keep our culture alive.”

Junkanoo leaders across New Providence embraced the support as more than just a beverage drop, but rather a symbol of national pride and cultural solidarity.

Lamont Ellis, Asset Manager for the Roots Junkanoo Group, shared, “Kalik backing Junkanoo means investing in national pride, sustaining cultural heritage, and celebrating what it truly means to be Bahamian. These donations lift the spirits not only of Roots but of the entire Junkanoo community. Junkanoo groups heavily rely on sponsorships to fund materials, instruments, and more, so every little bit helps to ensure the longevity and growth of Junkanoo.”

Trevor Davis, Chairman of the Valley Boys, added, “Kalik’s donation is more than just a few cases of beer. It’s a show of solidarity with the Junkanoo community. These moments of camaraderie and support go a long way in keeping our performers motivated and energized, and they also create an additional source of revenue. We’re reminded that it truly takes a village to keep this tradition alive, and Kalik has once again proven to be a part of that village.”

Reflecting on the Independence Rush, Toby Austin, Chairman of the Saxons Superstars, said, “We thank Kalik for this generous donation as we prepared for Independence Day. Creating a performance at that level requires not just creativity and hard work, but also support from our wider community. This gesture from Kalik reminded us that we are not alone in our efforts to preserve and celebrate Bahamian culture. It was encouraging to see a national brand step forward in such a meaningful way.”

Dion Miller, Chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), emphasized the long-term value of partnerships like this one. “The donation of cases of Kalik beer played a meaningful role in supporting the overall success of our preparations for the 52nd Independence Junkanoo Parade. Junkanoo is both physically demanding and financially burdensome, requiring countless hours of teamwork and coordination. By providing refreshments like Kalik, the brand helped boost morale and keep spirits high during long nights in the shack.”

Miller continued, “More than that, it symbolized corporate recognition and national unity. Kalik’s support reminds us that our cultural contributions are seen and valued. This kind of partnership helps motivate groups to stay the course and deliver performances that make our nation proud.”

With the Independence Rush now behind them, Junkanoo groups are setting their sights on the upcoming Boxing Day Parade in December. Kalik remains committed to marching alongside them—not just as a sponsor, but as a partner in preserving and celebrating the vibrant culture that connects all Bahamians.