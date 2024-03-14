Kai Jones will sign 10-day contract with Philadelphia 76ers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — NBA Free Agent and basketball star Kai Jones is reportedly preparing to be signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a 10-day contract tomorrow.

If tomorrow’s signing materializes, Jones will team up with fellow Bahamian baller Buddy Hield, who is also signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

International headlines suggest that Jones, the 19th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will make a return to an NBA roster after being released by the Charlotte Hornets in October.

Jones spent two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. He was originally on the Hornets’ roster this year but was waived in October.

Jones recently played with The Bahamas’ Men’s National Basketball team during the AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers Tournament. Jones walked away from the court as the top scorer in the first of two matches during that tournament.