Juvenile to be charged with more than $10,000 worth of fraud

Haitian man arrested for fake marriage

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three people are expected to be arraigned in a series of fraud cases today following investigations from the Financial Crime Investigation Branch.

Police advised that a juvenile boy, a 26-year-old woman, and a 35-year-old man will be placed before the courts on different matters.

The juvenile is being charged with two counts fraud in the amounts of $3,500 and $1,950 and two counts of attempted fraud in the amounts of $3,000 and $2,000.

The woman, Clarice Pratt, is being charged with two counts of abetment to fraud.

Pratt was granted bail to appear in court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a Haitian man, Fritznel Simeon, is also expected to be charged with multiple counts of fraud in relation to a fraudulent marriage.