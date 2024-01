NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police say a juvenile male was arraigned in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate Court, Monday, January 28, 2024, on two (2) counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The boy was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Simpson Penn School for Boys until March 12th, 2024.

Authorities say the juvenile’s arraignment is in connection with a matter reported in Eight Mile Rock on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.