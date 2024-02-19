Juvenile killed on First Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 15-year-old boy became the country’s latest murder victim for 2024 after he was gunned down just outside his First Street home on Monday morning.

According to police, the juvenile male and his older brother were standing outside their residence when a Japanese vehicle approached them.

Police say a gunman, armed with a high powered weapon, exited the vehicle and opened fire on the duo. However, police say the older brother was able to evade the assailant and is now in police custody assisting with their investigation.

Police are uncertain of who the intended target might have been in this broad daylight shooting.

This is the country’s 26th murder for the year.