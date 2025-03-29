Watch ILTV Live
Juvenile boy faces murder charge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder in The Juvenile Court at the South Street Court Complex on Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors said the teenage defendant – whose name is being withheld because he is a minor – shot and killed Torieano Cummings on Saturday, March 1st.

According to police, Cummings was at a residence in Elizabeth Estates around 7:00PM when gunmen emerged from a black Japanese vehicle and shot the 25-year-old victim multiple times. He died on the scene.

The accused teenager was not required to enter a plea and was denied bail. He returns to court on July 30th for the presentation of the voluntary bill of indictment.

Until then, he will be remanded in the adolescence unit at The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

