“JUST PRAYERS”: Fiona strengthens into Cat 3 as Mayaguana faces limited resources

PIRATES WELL, MAYAGUANA — Mayaguana residents were yesterday scrambling to secure their homes amid supply shortages as Hurricane Fiona slammed Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, before strengthening into a Category 3 storm earlier this morning.

Mayaguana, along with the rest of the southeastern Bahamas, is expected to experience tropical storm conditions today. A hurricane warning remains in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Mayaguana Island administrator Keffieann Ferguson said: “We are preparing ourselves as much as possible. In spite of challenges with plywood and proper shutters to really secure buildings and homes, we’re doing the best we can with the limited resources we have here.

“We try to maximize whatever we have with the limited plywood, put it in those key areas those areas where the wind will impact most. My concern is for some of the residents, most of them have no means of properly securing their homes. So it is my hope and prayer that this storm stays away from us. I know we will be impacted with some tropical winds but hopefully, it would be some that we can sustain.”

“I think it can, and if it can’t, just prayers,” Ferguson said.

Fiona is now a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph with higher gusts.

At 2am, the center of Hurricane Fiona was located 185 miles east of Matthew Town, Inagua, and moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph. The storm is expected to continue this track through today, followed by a turn toward the north tonight or Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the islands of the southeast Bahamas: Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Samana Cay, Long Cay, and Ragged Island.

Tropical storm conditions may include: strong winds, heavy rains and localized flooding.

Rainfall amount of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the southeast Bahamas.

Ferguson confirmed the island’s medical doctor identified a group of 22 people with comorbidities to be evacuated off-island, adding that she met with the government’s disaster consultative committee on Friday.

Another group of more than 30 people were also identified for health risks, and were yesterday expected to be relocated to the government’s main shelter at the Mayaguana Comprehensive School.

Ferguson said plans were made to have the comorbidities group evacuated but they were advised by NEMA director Capt. Stephen Russell that “due to challenges, it’s off”.

She said police will assist officials and medical officers to transport medical patients to the shelter.

“Mayaguana is prepared and bracing themself as best as they can, with the limited resources that we have available,” Ferguson said.

“We just leave it in the hands of God and pray that he will bring us through this one.”