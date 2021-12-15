‘JUST ADMIT IT’: Opposition calls on govt to own up to ‘missteps’ of carnival debacle and move onto ‘real issues’

FNM wants govt to outline errors in carnival application process

‘Any resolution of this matter cannot and should not invoke the public purse’

NASSAU BAHAMAS — Free National Movement Leader (FNM) Michael Pintard yesterday called on the government to outline the approval process that the operators of the Christmas carnival have to go through, given the seemingly botched handling of the matter.

Pintard made the comment during a press conference at the party’s headquarters, where he addressed a number of issues regarding the Davis administration’s governance to date.

“The entire discussion, from the FNM’s standpoint, has been on an exercise of judgment,” he said about the carnival debacle.

“We felt as if multiple ministries dropped the ball with respect to addressing these particular issues.

“We are encouraging the government [to] just give a simple chronology of the sequence of events, to admit the missteps that would have been taken in assessing this entire event.”

Last week, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson advised that health officials decided not to give approval for the holiday carnival to operate this year.

The prime minister has never spoken about this issue, neither has he been involved in this issue. – Press Secretary Clint Watson

Watson said the Ministry of Health’s advisory committee identified several reasons to deny the operators, including their alleged failure to respond to several emails requesting the necessary information.

This came after operators said they received permission to operate from the prime minister.

Watson, however, slammed that suggestion as “absolute nonsense” and contended that “the prime minister has never spoken about this issue, neither has he been involved in this issue”.

Approval letter tabled in Senate

Pintard’s comments regarding the matter came after FNM Senator Maxine Seymour tabled a letter in the Senate on Monday that gave temporary approval to the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) for importation of equipment for the 2021 Christmas carnival.

In short, there’s absolutely no way the carnival can arrive in this country without the express and direct involvement of the sponsors. – FNM Senator Reuben Rahming

It referenced a request for the temporary import of the carnival extravaganza 2021-2022 and was in response to a previous correspondence made by the party on October 28.

“I am directed to advise that approval is granted to the Progressive Liberal Party for the temporary importation of equipment, apparatus, trailers and supplies for the carnival extravaganza of 2021,” it read.

When reached for comment on the nature of the document and the PLP’s involvement, Fred Mitchell, the party’s chairman, said “the letter speaks for itself” and that it is normal practice with regard to the operation of the carnival.

During the press conference yesterday, Senator Reuben Rahming confirmed that the FNM has also undergone the same process as carnival operators in the past.

Rahming noted that the agreement, which was started under the Pindling administration, is a major fundraiser for the PLP and the FNM, with whoever is in government at the time benefitting from the contract.

He explained that the duties and responsibilities of the parties in this regard is to apply for and to obtain all necessary grants, permits and licenses to enable operation of the carnival on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

“In short, there’s absolutely no way the carnival can arrive in this country without the express and direct involvement of the sponsors,” Rahming added.

“I encourage us to look at this and address the matter in the public interest and any resolution of this matter cannot and should not invoke the public purse in its resolution.”

When asked about the party’s position on the carnival operating for the holiday, Pintard said: “We are trusting the science. If the COVID team, consultants and staff at the Ministry of Health have made a determination that it is unsafe for the Bahamian people, we are going to err on the side of caution.”

He added, however, that the government must acknowledge the mistakes in the matter so the country can move onto “real issues”.