JUST A DRILL: RBDF assures armored vehicles on NP not a response to any individual or event

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Amid public speculation about the Royal Bahamas Defense Force‘s (RBDF) showing of two armored vehicles on New Providence yesterday, the organization said the simulated use of its infantry equipment was an “incursion response drill” and not in response to “any particular actor”.

The armored vehicles were a donation from China in 2017.

The sighting of the camouflaged armored vehicles gave rise to public speculation that the defense force was making a show of force following the detention and questioning of at least 10 Democratic National Alliance (DNA) members, including DNA Leader Arinthia Komolafe, at the Central Police Station on Monday.

The incident drew a large crowd of DNA supporters and other civic society and political figures such as Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, former Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner and Lincoln Bain of Bahamian Evolution.

Yesterday, the defense force acknowledged the response drill, which simulated the use of its military vehicles and armed personnel, “raised unnecessary alarm and concerns” among the public.

However, the RBDF said: “The public is advised that the simulated use of its armored vehicle and armed personnel was not a defensive posture taken against any particular actor, but an exercise to ensure the alertness and responsiveness to potential threat(s) posed against the facility, which houses the honorable minister of national security and the commander defense force.

“The force continues to participate in training opportunities and execute drills that allow for effective responses that preserve the life and safety of its people during diverse and varied operations.

“In keeping with its strategic mandate of being prepared to serve and respond to security threats that may arise, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force may periodically simulate a specific threat occurring in The Bahamas and evaluate the effectiveness of the response to that threat by pertinent agencies.”

The defense force also said response drill exercises are expected to identify the task, authorities, key interagency interactions as well as the command and control architecture.

“It allows for forward-planning and strategic missions of the military organizations as it prepares itself to respond to security threats, which may adversely impact the sovereignty of The Bahamas,” the RBDF said.