NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 9-member jury has been selected for the Supreme Court case against sitting member of parliament for North Abaco Kirk Cornish.

Cornish is accused of rape, sexual assault and making threats of death against his ex-girlfriend.

Cornish is represented by Attorney Tai Pinder-Mackey.

Justice Renae McKay will oversee the proceedings.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.