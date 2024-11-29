Junkanoo tickets go on sale Wednesday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Tickets go on sale for the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades on Wednesday, December 4th, according to a release from the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP).

Tickets can be purchased at select ALIV stores or through the ALIV Events App. Sections A- D are priced at $25.00 plus VAT, Sections E-G and M are priced at $45.00 plus VAT, and Sections I – L are priced at $55.00 plus VAT.

The Boxing Day parade will start at 9:00 p.m. on December 25, 2024.

New Year’s Day parade will start at 2:00 a.m. on January 2, 2024.