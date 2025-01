NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Colours Junkanoo group has captured the overall win in the 2025 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade with the Fancy Dancers and Immortals taking second and third positions respectively.

The Body of Christ secured fourth place, followed by the Mighty Eagles in fifth position, Dynasty grabbed sixth position and the Redland Soldiers placed seventh.

Conquerors for Christ walked away from the 2025 New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parade with eight position and the Original Congos placed 9th.