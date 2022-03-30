JUNKANOO ALL YEAR LONG: Govt. intends to hold all holiday parades this year

Minister Bowleg says no increase in grants for groups planned just yet

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After two years without Junkanoo on Bay Street, the government intends to have parades for Labour Day, Independence Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s.

This comes after there was a large contingent of Junkanooers who performed on Bay Street last week during the royal visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It was the first time Junkanoo has been seen on Bay Street since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) Chairman Dion Miller noted that the country was in a COVID environment with extreme protocols and guidelines that previously restricted the ability to have Junkanoo.

He advised however that the organization has been given the green light to begin planning and preparing for Christmas and New Years’ Junkanoo.

“We are just excited to be having this conversation,” Miller said.

“It’s been a long two years. The culture was in danger. A lot of persons that were traditionally involved in Junkanoo have communicated that they are not sure if they are coming back to the craft so we want to hit the road running.

He continued: “What you can expect is a return to Bay Street, the Junkanoo groups are in the process now of deciding exactly what those forms of the parades will be like,” Miller said.

“We understand that there is a financial issue still at hand. We do not know what the sponsorships for groups for Junkanoo will look like this year.”

He noted that the JCNP are reaching out to corporate Bahamas and the government to see exactly what the financial structure and package will look like and based on that, that’s how the parades will look.“Decisions will have to be made as to whether there will be two parades, one parade, the format of the parades, or two competitive parades,” Miller said.

He added that the public can expect a plan within 30 days to 45 days on changes that will be made and what this year’s parade will look like.

“You will see passion, you will see love, dedication, and just a joy to return back to Bay Street.”

Miller indicated that there is a need to improve the parade from its previous state and introduce a new reimagined product.

He pointed to the non-traditional materials such as straw used during the presentation for the royal couple which helped to persevere the costumes during the downpouring rain – a challenge that has plagued the parade for years.

He said the discussions have started on ways to expand the materials used for Junkanoo.

Minister of Youth, Sports of Culture Mario Bowleg has also insisted that Junkanoo cannot go back to Bay Street as it did prior to COVID.

“There have to be some protocols put in place we have to buy in an environment where it’s safe for all personnel who will be attending the parade,” he told reporters outside Cabinet.

“We anticipate there will be an increase in the budget as it relates to the government having to subsidize the parade….knowing there has to sanitization stations, we have to have extra exit and entry points.”

Bowleg said the increase in budget will be to operation costs, but could not confirm whether funding/grants to groups will also be increased.

“Looking at the economy, we are trending in the right direction. Most of the major sponsors are doing quite well, We’re still nine months away. When we get to that bridge, we will cross that bridge.”

He said: “We will put on a parade that is cost-effective, that will be conducive to the climate at that time.”