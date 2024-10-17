Junior Local Government elections commence across The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Junior Local Government elections commenced on Thursday, providing over 6,500 students nationwide with an opportunity to vote for their Junior representative.

Over 40 schools across the Bahamas are participating in the election which ends at 3:00 PM on Thursday. Junior councilmen will be named on Monday, October 21st, 2024, and officially sworn in at the end of October.

Anatol Rodgers High School is the only school in the capital that participates in the electoral process. Acting Director of Local Government, Donald Rolle oversees the junior electoral process. He expressed excitement at the opportunity for students to exercise their democratic rights, noting the importance of the learning experience as these students will one day join the voting populous.