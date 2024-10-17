Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Junior Local Government elections commence across The Bahamas

0
SHARES
15
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Junior Local Government elections commenced on Thursday, providing over 6,500 students nationwide with an opportunity to vote for their Junior representative.

Over 40 schools across the Bahamas are participating in the election which ends at 3:00 PM on Thursday. Junior councilmen will be named on Monday, October 21st, 2024, and officially sworn in at the end of October.

Anatol Rodgers High School is the only school in the capital that participates in the electoral process. Acting Director of Local Government, Donald Rolle oversees the junior electoral process. He expressed excitement at the opportunity for students to exercise their democratic rights, noting the importance of the learning experience as these students will one day join the voting populous.

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture