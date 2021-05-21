Junior achievers Tymia and DeAndre prized with scholarships from CIBC FirstCaribbean

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tymia Thompson and DeAndre Forbes are shining examples of the opportunities available to students at all levels of the three-year Junior Achievement Bahamas (JA) program.

The first and third-year pair both secured Most Distinguished Achiever (MDA) titles at the recent virtual MDA awards ceremony. Thompson and Forbes’ respective fourth and fifth place scholarship prizes were sponsored by CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Kingsway Academy 12th grader and aspiring corporate lawyer Thompson also won the JA New Providence and JA National Speech Competitions last year, and is now preparing for higher education.

“I’m not sure what university I will be attending, but thanks to CIBC’s generous scholarship award, my university choices have been expanded. This scholarship will go a long way in assisting me with my tuition fees,” she said.

“I think that one of the best investments anyone can make is an investment in a child’s future. The bank has planted a seed into my life, and I will ensure that this seed bears many fruits! Its contribution, especially during such a challenging time, is appreciated.”

Thompson described her Junior Achievement experience as “one to remember” and highlighted that the program taught her the importance of education, teamwork and ultimately what it takes to be a successful and well-respected entrepreneur.

Even as a first-year achiever who described his experience as “unexpected”, Forbes shared similar sentiments.

“Without the help and the motivation of my fellow achievers and encouraging advisory team, I would have never accomplished so much in my first JA year. I would like to thank them for their efforts towards me and my success,” he said.

The ambitious 10th grade St Augustine’s College student, who hopes to be a financial advisor or stock investor, added: “I am really appreciative that a company like CIBC has taken an interest in helping youths achieve their highest potential.”

On behalf of the bank, Nikia Christie, CIBC FirstCaribbean marketing manager, presented the achievers with their certificates and awards.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean has seen firsthand the impact Junior Achievement Bahamas has on students like Tymia and DeAndre. Even now, as the program goes on in a virtual environment, its fundamental lessons in entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness remain at the forefront,” Christie said.

“The bank has sponsored Junior Achievement Bahamas’ Most Distinguished Achiever program for several years and we remain proud of the students we meet each time. We are always so happy to hear about the goals reached by past winners and look forward to the additional achievements to come for current Most Distinguished Achievers like Tymia and DeAndre.”