Judge grants divorce for homosexual man who accused wife of cruelty

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Supreme Court judge has granted a homosexual man’s appeal for divorce on the grounds his wife, who was 19 years older than him, has treated him with cruelty in an attempt to “change him” over the entirety of their nearly six-year marriage.

In her judgment, Justice Diane Stewart said the man’s sexuality is intrinsic to his person, adding she was not satisfied it was a behavior that could be learnt, modified, adapted, or changed.

The man claimed his wife called him disparaging names, repeatedly kicked him out of the house, and went so far as to get him banned from the United States despite being aware of his sexuality prior to their marriage.

Their names were withheld in a written judgement dated November 9.

The petitioner, husband, and the respondent, wife, were married in 2015, and a divorce petition was filed in 2021.

The respondent denied prior knowledge of his sexuality but reportedly stated that she accepted his homosexuality and still wished to remain his wife. She admitted to putting him out of the home, and getting him banned from the United States but denied the cruelty claims.

She argued her husband wanted to find a way out of the marriage to start a life with his male friend.

The petitioner stated that he moved in with his wife prior to the marriage because his parents had kicked him out of their home due to his sexuality.

He maintained that homosexuality was not accepted in The Bahamas generally.

Although the respondent allegedly accepted his homosexuality initially, the petitioner said her attitude changed drastically after marriage with frequent fights. He furthered that she would openly discuss their private marital issues and his sexuality with friends and family.

In her defense, the wife said she never kicked him out because of his sexuality but that she was trying to change the course of his life in a “gentle way”.

Glenda Roker appeared on behalf of the husband, and Alfred Gray represented the wife.

The ruling read: “The Petitioner has been called disparaging names such as gay and homosexual which have the effect of belittling him.”

“He has been put out of his home on more than one occasion by the very person who says she loves him and accepts him for who he is. He has been banned from the United States because she called the authorities on him.

“She has reported him to his father who does not tolerate his homosexuality. She discusses his issues with outsiders. These are not the acts of a person who truly loves her husband.”

Costs were awarded to the petitioner to be taxed if not agreed.