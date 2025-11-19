Watch ILTV Live
JS Johnson’s nine-month net income rises $1.7 Million as agency segment strengthens performance

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BISX-listed insurer JS Johnson & Company Limited reported a $1.7 million increase in consolidated net income for the nine months to September 30, 2025, as robust gains in its Agency and Brokers segment helped offset ongoing underwriting market constraints. Shareholders also saw earnings per share jump 20 percent, from $0.92 to $1.10.

Managing Director Alister McKellar, FCII, said the Group delivered “modest but steady” progress through the third quarter despite a turbulent regional hurricane season. While The Bahamas was spared the catastrophic impact of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa, JSJ still faced isolated weather-related events, including September’s microburst.

The Agency & Brokers segment led the company’s performance, with net revenue from contracts with customers climbing from $19 million to $22 million. Interest income increased by $109,000, contributing to a 20 percent rise in net income for the division. Although other expenses increased 11 percent (from $12 million to $13.6 million), the segment continued to reflect strong and consistent customer demand.

In contrast, the Underwriting segment continued to navigate a market characterized by limited capacity, though conditions showed early signs of softening. A 20 percent reduction in insurance service expenses and a $625,000 increase in other income provided meaningful support to underwriting results for the period.

McKellar thanked JSJ’s customers, shareholders, and staff for their continued confidence and professionalism and acknowledged the Board’s ongoing support as the company moves into the final quarter of the year.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

