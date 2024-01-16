Jones Communications Network selects the Bahamas Striping Group as Business of The Year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Jones Communications Network has chosen the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) as “Business of the Year Civil Society,” for 2023 during its annual award-giving ceremony which recognized outstanding businesses and individuals in the country.

JCN made the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Bahamas Striping Group of Companies’ head office.

Christian Jones, JCN Spokesman, shared that the Person of the Year and Civil Society awards have been a signature component of the JCN media brand for the past 24 years.

“Each year the committee and the board of advisors meet to discuss individuals and businesses who use head, heart, and hand to promote the common good of The Bahamas,” Jones said.

Jones said that BSGC stood out as a beacon of empowerment and investment within the Bahamian business landscape, exemplifying a commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainability with public and private partnerships.